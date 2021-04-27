Near record warmth Tuesday afternoon

Temperatures soared into the low to mid 80s Tuesday afternoon thanks to a rather blustery southwest wind. The wind today, however, not nearly as strong as Monday as peak wind gusts topped 50-55 mph across northern Illinois. Peak wind gusts Tuesday were a little more manageable, right around 30 mph.

The high temperature in Rockford reached 86 degrees, just two degrees away from the record high for April 27th. That record is 88 degrees set all the way back in 1915! Tuesday’s high of 86 degrees is the third 80 degree (plus) day we’ve felt during the month of April. On average, our first 80 degree day typically occurs around the 22nd of the month. The earliest 80 degree day occurred on March 15th, 2012 when the high reached 82 degrees. That ended up being a very warm and drought filled Spring and Summer. Temperatures will turn more seasonable with highs in the 60s through the end of the week, but we could see those numbers warm back near 80 degrees for the weekend.