Near whiteout and blizzard-like conditions Thursday evening

The snow has come to an end but the strong northwest and west winds Thursday evening have made some roads nearly impassable. Wind gusts have peaked to almost 45 mph in Rockford and elsewhere, creating significant blowing and drifting concerns in the more open and rural areas. This has caused near whiteout and blizzard-like conditions in some of the more open areas.

The really strong wind gusts will last through about Midnight, but will only decrease to around 30 mph Friday morning. This means that blowing and drifting snow will still be an issue for the morning commute.

Some counties and townships have taken their plows off the roads, not returning until early Friday morning. This means if you’re an early riser and commuter, and you know your commute route takes you on roads that are typically impacted by blowing and drifting snow, it’ll be a very slow commute for you in the morning. Conditions will gradually improve throughout the day as the wind lightens up, but patchy blowing and drifting snow will continue through Friday evening.