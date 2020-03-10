New Daily Record Rainfall Set Monday

Wouldn't it be great if the weather from this past weekend carried on into the new work week? That would be lovely in my opinion. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s. Unfortunately for this Monday, that isn't going to be the case. We'll see temps stick around the 50s, but the sun is going to have a slim chance of making an appearance. A deepening system over the central plains with tropical Pacific roots has brought a rainy start to our Monday. Before today, the Rockford International Airport has recorded 3.32" in 2020, with .71" (January 10th) being the highest daily rainfall of the year. There is a good chance the soaking rain we see today could eclipse that when this is all said and done.

Unlike last Thursday's system, this mid-latitude cyclone has plenty of moisture to work with and it's all thanks to the subtropical jet. This feature as you can see using water vapor imagery is pulling in rich moisture from the Pacific Ocean and spreading it across the Midwest. This has many, including the Stateline area, waking up to a rainy start. This morning, rain began to fill in across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Even a few rumbles of thunder were heard in our southern most areas in Lee county, and south of viewing area. The thunder chances are going to remain primarily confined to the morning, but rain chances are all day. On top of the rain, strong winds will most likely lead to wind-driven showers. Southwesterly winds will stay in the range of 15 and 20 mph, with gusts close to 30-35 mph.