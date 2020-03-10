New Daily Record Rainfall Set Monday

It rained all day Monday, from morning to night, pushing totals over an inch across much of northern Illinois and setting a new daily rainfall record for Rockford. Officially, 1.28 inches of rain at the Rockford Airport, breaking the old daily rainfall record for March 9th. It was also the heaviest rainfall during a 24 hour period since last September.
The previous daily rainfall record for March 9th was one inch, set back in 1946. The heavy rain, combined with the snow melt from the weekend, has caused some of the local rivers, creeks and streams to rise, prompting Flood Advisories to be issued for portions of the Kishwaukee, Rock and Pecatonica rivers. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Sugar River near Brodhead. The Pecatonica River at Freeport is currently in ‘action stage’, forecast to remain at that level through the weekend. Those along those rivers should continue to monitor levels throughout the week. Major flooding is not expected, but some low lying flooding is definitely possible – if not likely.