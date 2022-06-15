A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Whiteside County until Midnight as thunderstorms are beginning to develop along the southern edge of a cold front Wednesday evening. While the majority of the severe weather has been in Wisconsin where numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings have been ongoing, severe thunderstorms are likely to develop further to the southwest.

In fact, we’re actually beginning to see those storms increase in strength southwest of the Quad Cities. The storms will follow the flow within the jet stream, quickly moving from southwest to northeast Wednesday evening. This will place thunderstorms into northwest Illinois between now and 7pm, and around the Rockford region between 8:30pm and 9:30pm. Strong winds and hail are likely with the storms, as well as an isolated tornado risk – especially in the areas that have the Tornado Watch (Green, Rock counties in southern Wisconsin – Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties in NW IL). The storm threat will be coming to an end after Midnight once the cold front passes through.