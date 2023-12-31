Winter finally decided to make an appearance as we round out 2023. Light snow showers and flurries will continue through the rest of Sunday evening, tapering off after 2am. Some of the flurry activity may mix in with a little drizzle or freezing drizzle with air temperatures sitting just below freezing (32 degrees).

While widespread issues on the roads are not likely tonight, patchy slick spots remain possible – especially on bridges and overpasses, county and country roads, and roads that haven’t been treated. Be careful if out tonight and remain aware that you could run into patchy black ice.

Skies will remain cloudy through the better part of the night, clearing some around daybreak Monday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon only warmed into the low 30s – and while still above average (average high is 30 degrees) the last several days have been a little cooler with temperatures in the 30s. In fact, Sunday’s high of 32 degrees was the first 32-degree day recorded this month! The last time the high temperature reached 32 degrees, or below, was back on November 28th when the high temperature was only 21 degrees!

Temperatures to start off the new year will remain cool, but seasonable with highs in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries are possible Wednesday with another chance for some light snow returning for the weekend.