January has been quite warm with most days being above normal. This week ahead is a bit cooler than the 40s we have seen lately, but still are above normal. Our average temperature is running about 10 degrees above normal for the month of January.

In addition to the warmth, we have not seen much snow at all. The last time we saw more than one inch of snowfall at a time was just before Christmas. We are running above 12″ behind for where we should be this far into the winter season.

No snow chances tonight as the rest of the night consists of overcast skies, with temperatures falling to the mid 20s for most. Winds will ease a bit into the night as well.

Tomorrow, we are back in the low 30s, and dry once again for the afternoon. Snow showers move in by the time we get into the late evening hours saturday.

Light snow moves in late tomorrow night going into early Sunday morning.

Accumulations do not look very high, with most seeing anywhere from a trace snow to an inch. This is due to this system having a bit less moisture than ideal to provide higher amounts of snowfall.

Another chance for snow is not far away, with this one having a higher potential for stronger impacts, but the uncertainties are also much higher due to the system being much further away. This is one to keep an eye on toward the middle of next week!

We are warmer than normal for much of this week, with a few chances for snow coming in first Saturday night into Sunday and then once again toward the middle of next week.