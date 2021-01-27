Next chance for snow returns this weekend

Arctic high pressure settling in over the Midwest and Great Lakes the next few days will keep skies clear and dry, but also very chilly. Overnight lows Wednesday will quickly fall through the teens, into the single digits a couple hours after sunset, and then down near zero degrees by sunrise Thursday.

High pressure will continue to dominate the sky through the start of the weekend but our next storm system will quickly move in, bringing us our next chance for accumulating snow late Saturday, into Sunday.

This low currently sits off the coast of British Columbia Wednesday evening and is forecast to move onshore by Friday morning. An area of low pressure will develop over eastern Colorado, quickly moving east through the Plains and into Missouri Saturday evening, and then into southern Illinois on Sunday. Cold, dry air in place will be a key player in precipitation type as warm, moist air surges north ahead of the low. Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin look right now to remain cold enough for all snow, while more of a wintry mix and rain occurs further south.

The increase in moisture ahead of the low could lead to another significant snow event for the area beginning either late Saturday afternoon or evening, lasting into early Sunday. While it’s too early to discuss snow totals, be sure to pay attention to the forecast throughout the week as it could very well be another snow blowing, snow event. Temperatures warming close to 32 degrees would mean any snow that falls would be more heavy and wet, rather than light and fluffy. Winds will also be increase from the East Saturday before shifting around to the north on Sunday.