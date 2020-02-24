Next Winter Storm Showing Signs of Shifting South

The Winter Storm Watch for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties has been canceled, along with Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin. Latest model guidance continued to show a southward shift in the heaviest and highest snow totals Monday morning and afternoon, placing areas like Chicago (lake-effect) and central Illinois inline for the heaviest snowfall Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

The Winter Storm Watch continues for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and McHenry counties, however, this is due to the potential impact to the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commute, rather than for high snow totals. Temperatures Tuesday will remain above freezing for much of the afternoon most likely making it difficult for snow to really stick to the ground until temperatures cool Tuesday evening and overnight. Northeast winds are still expected to increase during the evening, and through Wednesday morning with some blowing and drifting snow being a concern.