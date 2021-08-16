Nine tornadoes occurred last Monday afternoon and evening; Ten total in northern Illinois

The Chicago National Weather Service has updated their information regarding the tornadoes that touched down across northern Illinois last Monday afternoon and evening. In all, a total of 10 tornadoes occurred, nine of those touching down throughout Lee, Ogle, DeKalb and McHenry counties.

The latest update comes to the tornado that occurred south of Kirkland, as well as the Sycamore tornado to account for multiple touchdowns. The Kirkland tornado is now rated an EF-1 with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. This tornado occurred from the same storm that produced the EF-0 tornado north of Creston, touching down just south of Base Line Road and lifting before reaching Pearl Street. According to the National Weather Service, the tornado may have skipped while on the ground shortly after touching down west of Malta Road. Crop damage increased in a field east of Byers Road before heavily damaging a barn west of Pearl Street.

The next update comes with the supercell storm that moved through Sycamore. In all, four tornadoes touched down with the largest one occurring near Fenstermaker Road, south of Bethany Road. This tornado had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. The next was an EF-0 tornado that occurred on Barber Green Road with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. The third was another EF-0 tornado that touched down south of Peterson Road with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The fourth tornado touched down south of Welter Road and Rt. 64 in an open farm field. You can read more about the path and lengths of the tornadoes from the National Weather Service here.