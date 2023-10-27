Big changes are on the horizon thanks to a strong cold front sliding through this afternoon.

Along with a few storms, this cold front will also help shift our winds to the northwest, allowing the big rush of cold air to commence.

Temperatures will drop from the upper 60s early this afternoon to the upper 20s for some by Saturday morning. Others will land in the low 30s.

For that, the National Weather Service has placed Jo-Daviess, Carroll, and Stephenson County as well as Green County up in S. Wisconsin under the first freeze warning of the fall season. This will run from 1AM to 8AM Saturday. Make sure you are taking preventative steps to keep your crops and plants safe as well as your pipes.

Most if not all of Saturday will be dry. The day kicks off with frost and sunshine, with clouds increasing late in the afternoon/evening.

Despite the drier outlook, highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s thanks to a cool northeast wind. The chance for rain increases overnight into Sunday, with temperatures cooling in the upper 30s. A stronger wave of cold air is expected to spill in on the backside of Sunday’s system, bringing overnight lows back into the low 20s by Monday morning!