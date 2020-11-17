Northwest winds briefly increase following cold front Monday evening

Winds will briefly increase Monday evening from the Northwest as a cold front moves in from the Upper Midwest. The front will come through mostly dry, but a flurry or sprinkle can’t be ruled out -especially over southeast Wisconsin and far northeast Illinois. Winds will gust between 30-35 mph through the evening, subsiding a bit by sunrise Tuesday. Winds will pick back up Tuesday afternoon, at times gusting to 25 mph from the Northwest.
Skies will also briefly turn mostly cloudy through Midnight, clearing by Tuesday morning as high pressure moves in from the west. Temperatures overnight will dip into the mid 20s, but wind chills will fall back into the upper teens by Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the low 40s.