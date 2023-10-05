Sunny skies and a southwest wind Thursday afternoon warmed temperatures into the low to mid-70s. It was a rather comfortable afternoon, but our last above average day for quite some time.

Cloud cover has moved in ahead of a cold front that will continue to move across the region Thursday evening. There have been a few isolated sprinkles and showers that have formed with the front, but with the dry atmosphere in place heavy or widespread rain is not expected. Any precipitation will come to an end by 8pm.

Under a partly cloudy sky Thursday night overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s. Winds remain breezy from the northwest which will push wind chill values down into the low 40s. Skies will quickly fill back in with cloud cover Friday morning as a cold pocket of air aloft moves across Wisconsin and Illinois. Northwest winds will also be increasing, gusting to around 30 mph, during the afternoon. This combination will likely hold afternoon highs just shy of 60 degrees.

Scattered rain showers are forecast to develop around Noon, lasting into the afternoon. Some of the heavier showers may also contain some graupel – kind of like soft hail – thanks to the freezing level being close to the ground. An isolated thunderstorm or two may also occur, but no severe weather is expected.

The showers will come to an end around sunset Friday evening, but the northwest wind will stick around. As temperatures fall into the low 40s Friday night, wind chills Saturday morning could dip into the low 30s! Skies remain mostly cloudy on Saturday with temperatures only warming to the upper 50s. Winds gusts through Saturday are expected to stay between 25-30 mph.