Hopefully you had an opportunity to go outside and enjoy Monday’s sunshine and warmth. Officially, Rockford peaked at 69°, which lands 17° above early-November standards. Now, I wish I could say that today will be a carbon copy of Monday.

However, big changes filtered in while you were sleeping thanks to a pair of sneaky cold fronts passing through. This has left our morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Wind chills are sitting a few degrees below that, in the low 30s.

Punching that into the calculator, that ends up 5°-15° cooler than temperatures Monday morning. This is a sign for things to come.

Clouds will be more in abundance Tuesday. That, along with a wind shift to the northeast/east will result in a cooler afternoon, with highs topping out in the low 50s. Overnight into Wednesday, an area of low pressure will approach from the southwest.

This will bring enough moisture for a few lights showers starting around 2AM-3AM, with widely scattered showers lasting into Wednesday afternoon. Tomorrow won’t be a washout as most look to only end up with .10″ of less. Winds to start the day will be out of the southeast, shifting to the northwest by the time the evening commute gets going.

The warmer wind early on should be enough to bring temperatures into the upper 50s. Once this storm system is to our east, northwest winds will bring in plenty of dry air for Thursday. Highs fall back a bit but remain above average in the low 50s.