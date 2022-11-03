November Warmth:

Well folks, mother nature has given us quite the treat to kick off the month of November. Under a plethora of sunshine, highs both Tuesday and Wednesday peaked in the low 70s. According to the National Weather Service, only 1 in 4 Novembers feature a day as warm as Wednesday.

Fortunately, we get to enjoy one more day of 70° weather before we see a downward trend in the temperature department over the next weeks. Thursday begins with a warmer start as most of us are waking up in the upper 40s and low 50s. Like the past two days, the warmer start will give way to a well-above average afternoon.

For the third consecutive day, high temperatures will peak in the lower 70s under a decent amount of sunshine. In fact, our forecast high of 74° lands about 20° above-average and just three degrees shy of the record high for November 3rd from 1938. Winds will also pick up a bit this afternoon, and will likely remain rather strong overnight into Friday morning. This is all ahead of a low-moving frontal boundary and a maturing low pressure system that will bring rain chances to the area to round out the work week and to begin the upcoming weekend.

Rain Chances Return:

Before heading to bed this evening, make sure to place your rain gear somewhere so that it’s easily accessible come Friday morning. Forecast models do show showers moving through in a scattered fashion throughout the day, with more organized clusters of heavy downpours sliding to our north and west. From there, expect rain to become more widespread as we go into the evening hours, with heavy rain remaining a possibility overnight.

Wind-Driven Rain:

The storm system responsible for the upcoming rain chances will also bring quite the wind to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. As it matures to our west, the pressure gradient locally will tighten up into Saturday morning, resulting in wind gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Fortunately, it still looks like we’re out of the woods when it comes to severe weather as the highest potential remains well south of the Stateline. Now with that being said, a few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be highly possible. Rainfall-wise, models have been consistent with totals landing over an inch for most, with the highest totals occurring closer to the Mississippi River. Sunday looks to remain dry with southwest winds placing high temperatures in the lower 60s. Little cooler for Monday.