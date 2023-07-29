There were many storm reports across the area from last night’s storms including flash flooding and heavy rain, power outages, tree and wind damage, as well as hail. There was a tornado reported west of the Stateline near Carroll County and the Savanna Illinois area.

The last two days we hit the lower 90s, 91 Thursday and 92 Friday. Though we had heat index values in the 100s, our temperatures were nowhere near record breaking. The all-time record high temperature for Rockford was 112 on July 14th, 1936. The record high in the State of Illinois was on the same date back in the 50s when East St. Louis hit 117. This weekend will be much more comfortable.

As a result of yesterday’s storms, our rainfall total is 0.89″ above average. The 1.32″ we saw last night pushed our monthly total all the way up to 4.32″. Usually, we are only at 3.43″. This will be enough to see some reflection on the drought monitor update which comes out Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s Saturday, much better than the last few days. Lower dew points and humidity will move in later this afternoon and evening as well. Saturday night temperatures will be near the 60-degree mark, also much more comfortable. Sunday temperatures will be down to the lower 80s. A few areas may only top out in the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon.