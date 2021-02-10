Old Man Winter Still Up to No Good, Tracking a Few Snow Chances

Temperatures Wednesday morning are running 10° to 20° warmer than what we felt heading out the door on Tuesday. Sounds pretty nice doesn’t it? But don’t this “warmer” start fool you. Cloud cover moving in late last night allowed for a slower cooling process with our temperatures, landing them in the single-digits. Combine that with a light northerly wind and you get wind chills ranging from -5° to -15°. Although our region isn’t under a Wind Chill Advisory, take preparations like we are under one. If the cold wasn’t enough, old man winter is sliding in a few light snow chances beginning this morning, and stretching into the upcoming weekend.

A weak disturbance passing to our south has brought a round of flurries and light snow to the Stateline to begin our Wednesday. Much of the activity has been confined to areas along or south of I-88. Although accumulations with this event will remain light, plan on taking it slow. The bitterly cold trend as of recent has allowed road temperatures to become cold enough for slick spots to form. If traveling, especially south bound, extra caution will be needed. Snow chances will be quick to end, mainly before the noon hour, leaving us with dry conditions for Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will end up slightly “warmer” in the low teens, with wind chills remaining below zero.

We’re not out of the woods just yet. Following a few peeks of sunshine Thursday morning, clouds will be quick to fill back in as a quick-moving clipper system approaches from the west. Guidance seems to hold off snow chances until Thursday afternoon and evening. Unlike this morning’s snowfall, the highest potential with this Thursday’s system will be for areas north of I-88. Overall, totals could range from a light dusting to about 1″-2″, which will once again bring the likelihood for slick conditions. Extra caution will be needed heading home Thursday evening, and then again for those heading out Friday morning. The best potential for snow holds off until late Friday into Saturday. This system does have the potential to bring the Stateline a few inches, but the biggest uncertainty remains to be the track. Details will become more confined late tomorrow into Friday morning.