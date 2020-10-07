One Last Stint of Summer For Weeks End, Weather Turns Active Next Week

Although it was rather windy, yesterday was a beautiful day across the Stateline to enjoy the outdoors. Officially, highs climbed into the mid to upper 70s under wall to wall sunshine. With that being said, if you liked yesterday’s weather, then you’re really going to like the forecast for today. Despite a cold front squeezing on by as many of you were getting ready this morning, this dry and sunny stretch of weather that we’ve been subjected so far this week continues into the day ahead.

Similar to yesterday’s cold front, this morning’s front was very moisture starved. Meaning, that this frontal boundary didn’t have anything to work with as it swept through the area. So that’s why those who left the household early this morning weren’t greeted to any cloud cover or any passing showers. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures for most locations fell into the low 50s. The atmosphere will stay very dry throughout the day, leading to another sun-filled afternoon. However, winds behind this morning’s cold front are expected to pick back up again. Gusts between noontime and 4 PM have the capability of gusting up to 25 to 30 mph, before easing significantly this evening. Despite winds being out of the northwest, highs this afternoon will climb back into the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight, we will start to see minimal impacts from this morning’s frontal passage. With a very dry atmosphere aloft, and light northwesterly surface winds, temperatures are expected to bottom out into the low 40s by daybreak tomorrow. This will not lead to any frost, but you may need to grab a jacket before stepping out the door as it may feel rather chilly. Tomorrow’s cooler start will lead to a very pleasant afternoon, as an area of high pressure settles in. Underneath this high pressure system, winds will remain at bay, meaning that it won’t be as windy during the afternoon. Temperatures-wise, highs will be a couple degrees cooler than today, with most ending up in the low 70s. But thankfully, we get a break from this gusty stretch.

Following that high pressure system, winds out of the southwest are expected to ramp up into Friday afternoon. That will allow a warmer air mass to filter in behind a lifting warm front, bringing possibly one last stint of summer to the Stateline. You heard me right! That along with more sunshine will help boost temperatures for Friday. Highs look to end up around the 80° mark, which is not uncommon for early October. In fact, October averages 2 days in the 80’s, so having a day or two with this kind of heat isn’t unheard of. Behind another cold front that slides through on Saturday, highs cool back into the low 70s into next week. There is one system that we are keeping an eye on for the start of next week, that could bring high temperatures down by a few degrees. But the timing and track of that system remains in question. But for now, enjoy the warm temperatures and sunny skies!