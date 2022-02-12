Today was nearly 30° colder than yesterday was, and it definitely felt that way with the wind we were dealing with. We have one more cold day before the warming begins. Overnight tonight, temperatures will remain on the colder side, getting back down near single digits for most locations. Cloud cover will continue to remain, and winds will be lighter than last night, keeping wind chills above zero for the most part. There is a very slight chance for some snow flurries with a passing clipper overnight tonight. Most of those chances will remain toward and beyond the Southwestern part of the viewing area.

Through the course of the day tomorrow, temperatures will once again only reach the upper teens, but we will see some late afternoon sunshine. It will still feel cooler due to a Northwesterly wind. There is a slightly higher chance for flurries or light snow showers overnight into Monday with the passing of another clipper system.

This clipper system will have a slightly more Northerly track, putting the Stateline in the higher chances to receive up to a shallow dusting of snow. These will begin to move in by about 11PM, as pictured below on Futurecast. They will be moved out by the morning, so any snow will likely have already fallen by the morning commute on Monday.

Looking beyond the short term cold and pair of clippers, the upper level jet stream is favoring a warm up for the middle of the week with the development of a large ridge. This will cause winds to be out of the South, bringing warmer temperatures for the Stateline through Wednesday. We will warm gradually each day until we reach nearly 50 on Wednesday before a powerful weather system likely brings us back down into the 20s and 30s for the weekend.

Behind that aforementioned ridge is a strong trough developing in the jet stream, setting up the potential for a powerful weather system for the middle of the work week. This system is still move than a few days out, but the pattern is supporting a potentially strong weather system that could bring some accumulating snow to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast. The timing for that system would be Wednesday into Thursday here locally, and that is certainly a system to watch going into the beginning of next week.

The 7-Day Forecast supports the warm up mentioned above and the weather system for mid-week. We are much colder once again heading into next weekend.

For the full weather forecast discussion, watch this video clip from the 6PM newscast: