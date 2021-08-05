One More Day of Comfort Ahead, Rain Chances Arrive Overnight

Comfortable Yet Again:

It’s no lie when I say that Summer has been on a lengthy vacation over the last week or so. With high temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to the mid 80s, and with the humidity pretty much being non-existent, it’s been a blessing to give our A/C units a bit of a break. With that being said, the Stateline is set to see one more day of comfort before the heat and humidity ramp up for the weekend.

As for your Thursday, the day begins under a partly cloudy sky, with comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. With a decent breeze out of the south and southwest, temperatures should have little trouble reaching the mid 80s once again, though the humidity isn’t likely going to surge just yet.

Rain Chances Overnight:

Guidance continued to show moisture increasing throughout the day, leading to an increase in cloud cover by mid-late afternoon. Much of the day looks to remain dry, but that can’t be said for tonight. As a cold front approaches from the northwest, our next chance for rain will develop around or shortly after midnight, most likely lasting into the predawn hours of Friday. The activity looks to remain scattered in nature, with the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms. However, severe weather is not expected. Chances are best early, but there’s the potential for a second round of storms to develop come Friday afternoon.

Friday’s Severe Threat:

As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline in it’s entirety under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. The biggest uncertainty regarding Friday’s severe potential is how fast the atmosphere can destabilize. Cloud cover looks to be a big part of the forecast on Friday, which will make it very difficult for the atmosphere to recover.

Another component that is lacking is the amount of forcing or lift in the atmosphere. Still, any storms that do occur will have the capability of producing some very heavy rainfall, given the amount of moisture that’ll be in place. Otherwise, much of Friday remains quiet but cloudy, with highs in the low 80s.