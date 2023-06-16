It was a sunny afternoon across the Stateline once the clouds faded. Temperatures started a bit cool but warmed into the mid-70s under a bit of sunshine. Now, we are not cooling off quite as fast as we were last night behind the cold front. Many will still reach the low 50s for overnight lows. Some spots could reach the upper 40s if skies remain clear longer.

Tomorrow is another sunny and warm day, with highs returning to the mid-80s. Humidity will remain on the lower side, keeping things comfortable.

Our lone rain chance comes Sunday evening with a low-pressure system passing well to our South. This will increase the cloud cover Sunday afternoon before a few spotty showers move in later in the day. The highest coverage of showers will stay West of the Mississippi River, but a few isolated showers are possible across Northern Illinois into Sunday evening.

Beyond the weekend, a blocking pattern will set up in the upper levels. This pattern is called a “Rex Block” with a high pressure North of a low pressure. This will keep rain chances North of the high pressure or South toward the low. It appears our dry pattern will continue into the week ahead.

The dry stretch just keeps going, with the lack of rainfall becoming more and more evident over the last few weeks. The Rockford airport has only recorded 0.37″ of rain so far in the month of June. This is over 2.5″ short for where we should be this far into the month. The last time we saw a soaking rain of more than 0.25″ was over a month ago, and that streak looks to continue into next week.

Drought conditions look to continue expanding across the Stateline into the week ahead. Already most of the Stateline is experiencing a Moderate Drought, with some areas near Chicago and across Central Illinois experiencing a Severe Drought. If we continue to see little rain for the week ahead, these drought conditions will continue to worsen.

The week ahead brings above normal temperatures, with only one small chance for rain. A few spotty showers are possible Sunday evening, but we could remain completely dry for the rest of the week ahead. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and even low 90s toward the end of the week.