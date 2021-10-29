One-Two Punch for Friday, Drying out over Halloween Weekend

Showery, Windy Friday:

For the second time this week, a very dynamic and slow-moving storm system has brought an elongated stretch of rainy weather to the region. Although the showers pushing through this morning are more scattered in nature, you’ll want to have the rain gear on hand when your ready to step out the door. Not only that, but the way this storm system has strengthened while pushing eastward will help ramp up our winds, which could make for traveling difficult.

From the moment the sun rises to the moment the sun sets, thick clouds will dominate our skies. Showers remain scattered for the morning hours, with a shower or two lingering into the early evening. But by the time we’re jumping into the afternoon, gusty winds will be more of a concern. Winds blowing from the north-northeast will occasionally gust up to 35 mph at times.

Something to keep in mind if you’re traveling, or if you’re planning to attend any playoff high school games this evening. Highs because of the clouds, the rain, and the gusty winds will end up similar to yesterday, in the low to mid 50s. Rain chances overall should come to an end this evening, leaving us with thick cloud cover for the overnight hours.

Rain & Snow-Free Halloween:

Despite clouds lingering into Saturday morning, dry air sweeping in behind this storm system will help bring mixed sunshine by the afternoon. While winds won’t nearly be as strong, we still could see gusts approach 20 mph. Highs will fall on either side of the 60-degree mark Saturday afternoon, cooling down by a few degrees for Halloween itself thanks to a sneaky cold front.

As mentioned previously, this cold front as it trucks through the Stateline early Sunday has no moisture to work with. So rain chances will be slim to none. But it will help turn our winds to the northwest by Sunday afternoon, allowing a much cooler air-mass to filter in for early next week.