Warmer Thursday:

Wednesday’s morning’s frontal passage made for quite the afternoon chill as highs only managed to peak in the upper 30s/low 40s. Today will be slightly warmer thanks to winds being more out of the southeast ahead of a lifting warm front.

Mixed sunshine can be anticipated early on in the day, with clouds increasing slowly into the afternoon. This increase in cloud cover may result in a few light evening showers. Highs in the low 50s. Opening Day at Wrigley Feild will be dry, with temps in the low 40s for first pitch!

Friday’s Severe Threat:

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center placed areas west and south of Freeport under a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) for severe weather. Friday may feature not 1, but 2 rounds of thunderstorms. The first passing through between 12PM and 3PM, with the second round happening between 5PM and 10PM.

Damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, and a few isolated tornadoes are the biggest concerns with tomorrow’s threat. However, atmospheric recovery because the cloud cover and thunderstorms from earlier in the day remain the limiting factors.

Severe Safety:

As forecast models continue to hammer out the finer details, please stay update with the forecast and make sure to take time today to go over your severe weather plan.

Have multiple ways to get watches and warnings.