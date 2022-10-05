Temperatures this afternoon made it up into the mid-70s for many across the Stateline under plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds have since moved in, along with some scattered rain chances. Tonight, temperatures will remain a bit more moderated than the last few nights, as we will see quite a bit more cloud cover. Temps only fall to the low 50s. Isolated rain chances also work in for the early overnight hours but should clear by morning.

Tomorrow, the second of two cold fronts will pass early in the afternoon. This will bring another chance for some rain showers and even an isolated rumble of thunder. It will be much windier behind the front as well, with gusts up around 30 mph.

Futurecast does not show the rain showers very well, but a line of showers should develop right along the front with a chance for some rumbles of thunder within. Skies will clear out by evening and overnight.

The cold front will be very evident into the afternoon, as temperatures drop quickly behind it.

By early Friday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s, much cooler than the low 50s the previous night.

This cooler air mass breaks away from further up North and settles in for early into the weekend. This is what will bring the coolest air of the season, even if it does not last long.

The cold front Thursday brings high temperatures down by 15° from Thursday to Friday. Temperatures get a boost through the end of the weekend and into next week, so the chill does not last long.

The 7-Day forecast reflects these drastically changing temperatures as well. The chances for rain tonight and tomorrow are the first ones since nearly 2 weeks ago, and we go most of the 7-day forecast before the second chance. Moisture increases with a Southerly wind Tuesday into Wednesday, so that will be our next chance for rain to keep an eye on.