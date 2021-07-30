Pair of Cold Fronts Keeps the Extreme Heat Under Control For the Weekend

Much Cooler To Start:

Despite a cold front sliding through Thursday afternoon, our temperatures still topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s, with the heat index approaching the triple digit mark at times. But my goodness, just wait until you step out the door this morning.

With a cooler, less humid air-mass filtering in overnight, temperatures Friday morning are kicking off 5°-10° cooler compared to yesterday. Dew points as of a result of Thursday’s frontal passage have fallen into the upper 50s & low 60s, so the humidity won’t slap you in the face as you leave. With all of this being said, I am happy to say that this cooler, less humid start is a sign for things to come as there are no signs of extreme heat in the foreseeable future.

Comfy Stretch Ahead:

With yesterday’s front sitting well to the south over central Illinois, north-northeast winds will help turn the heat down some for our Friday. High temperatures look to top out in the upper 70s for most, with a spot or two touching the low 80s. A mix of clouds and sunshine dominates much of the day before skies look to turn mostly cloudy around sunset. Despite a weak disturbance sliding in, the air remains too dry for us to see any rain chances. While the night begins with mostly cloudy skies, clouds slowly decrease overnight, leaving us with partly cloudy skies by sunrise Saturday morning.

Saturday will end up a few degrees warmer, thanks to winds shifting to the south-southwest. However, a secondary cold front will slide through overnight into Sunday morning, allowing another round of cooler air to filter into the Great Lakes. Highs over the weekend look to remain in the low 80s, with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s. The best of this is, the extreme heat that we felt over the last week or so is nowhere to be found in the near future. In fact, temperatures continue to cool as we head into the new work week, with highs topping out in the upper 70s Monday afternoon.