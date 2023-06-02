There are areas of patchy dense fog this morning, so be sure to allow a little bit of extra time early Friday morning. Humidity levels are very high across the Stateline, in Rockford it is at 96%, which allows for areas of dense fog.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s for the most part this morning with dew points once again not too car behind that making it feel muggy. We’ll likely have some areas across the Stateline make it into the lower 90s Friday afternoon. It will be a little breezy later in the day. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

For the most part early Friday morning showers are west of the Stateline. The better chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be later this afternoon which will mainly be along I-39 and westward. Timing will be very similar to Wednesday and Thursday, in the mid to late afternoon and early evening.

Besides the isolated showers today, there is still not a great chance of rain in the near future. Temperatures are going to be hot for the first half of the weekend, in the lower 90s with a chance of a few showers. By the second half, we should be dry, and temperatures will come down to the mid 80s, but that’s still about 10 degrees above average. Make sure to stay safe out there with the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade or even indoors if you can, apply sunscreen, wear lighter shades of clothing, most importantly stay hydrated.