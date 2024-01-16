Southwest winds were gusting at times to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon. This did cause some issues with blowing snow on north/south roads, especially in open and rural areas. Even some of the east/west roads experienced some patchy blowing snow.

The gusty winds will ease a little Tuesday night, but winds around 15-20 mph will keep the risk for at least some patchy blowing snow overnight. With the sun setting and temperatures falling, slick conditions will remain possible through early Wednesday. The threat for blowing snow will continue Wednesday with a west/southwest wind gusting around 20-25 mph during the afternoon.

Unlike this past weekend, significant blowing and drifting snow isn’t anticipated due to some of the snow compacting down over the last few days, along with continued clearing measures. However, there may be just enough snow blown over the roads to cause some issues overnight and into Wednesday morning.