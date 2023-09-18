Visibilities are going to continue to fluctuate throughout the next few hours at least through mid-morning Monday. Some areas are experiencing denser fog. Leave a little bit of extra time early Monday.

Temperatures for the most part have fallen into the mid to upper 40s, but a few locations are hanging onto 50 including Rockford, DeKalb and Monroe. Temperatures will not warm quickly this morning, we will see a similar situation to Sunday morning because of the fog across the area. Monday afternoon we will reach the lower 70s in most areas, a few degrees warmer than yesterday before temperatures fall into the mid 50s Monday night, also warmer than what we are waking up with this morning.

We will see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover Monday but late tonight we will see cloud cover expand and showers move in with some isolated thunder. If you are heading out overnight or Tuesday morning, you will want the rain gear handy. Rain looks more scattered to widespread in the early to mid-morning before breaking up a little bit as we head into Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday we will start to see some clouds decrease and sunshine will return Thursday and Friday before our next chance of rain moves in.

Temperatures will not warm much Tuesday but due to a warm front moving north over our area into Wednesday we will see temperatures rebound into the upper 70s/lower 80s and this will likely take us through the first half of the weekend.