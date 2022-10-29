There’s patchy fog out there this morning so be cautious, especially while driving. DeKalb is seeing a major reduction in visibility, they’re down to only three tenths of a mile of visibility. Fog will lift by mid-morning allowing that sunshine to return.

Early Saturday morning temperatures are in the mid to lower 30s for the most part, Monroe is the only one holding onto the lower 40s. Wind chills are a few degrees cooler than our air temperatures but only in a few places under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures were very nice outside last weekend when we reached 80 degrees Saturday, which was our warmest temperature the entire month of October, and the 77 still on Sunday. Temperatures cooled through the work week but for your Halloween Weekend, conditions warm back up slightly above normal again. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and a few clouds Saturday. We will cool to 42 Saturday night, warmer than what we have seen the last several nights.

There will not be a major impact to the Stateline with the rain in the forecast for the second half of Sunday into early Monday morning. Showers are possible around I-39 and eastward but most heavy showers will be south and then east of the Stateline towards Champaign and Chicago.

After the slight chance of showers on Sunday night we dry out nicely for Halloween and actually the majority of the work week. Late in the week into the weekend would be the next chance but plenty of dry time until then.

The lighter winds that we have seen the last few days will luckily continue through Halloween. Gusts Saturday and Sunday will only reach 10-15mph at the most, which is not as bad as what we have seen most of October. Light winds will continue through Halloween on Monday before we see winds increase by Tuesday afternoon.

We will continue to see temperatures rise through the work week with the warmest temperatures by the mid to end. A cold front will knock our temperatures down back to near normal around the weekend though.