There is patchy dense fog still moving through the area. Some of it is continuing to lift, but as you drive be careful. A dense fog advisory is in effect for Lee and Whiteside Counties until 7am and DeKalb until 9am.

Temperatures for the most part are in the mid to upper 20s and there is not much of a wind chill Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s, similar to yesterday. Winds will gust up to around 20 mph this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures stay very mild with the warm front lifting across the area, in the lower 40s. Winds will gust between 25-30 mph.

Rain will not move in until later this evening. For areas west of Rockford like Galena and Savanna this could be as early as 6pm. For the Rockford area around 8-9pm. Heavier rain with a few thunderstorms look to move in around 11pm. Nothing severe is expected.

Monday we’re up to the mid 50s. There is a chance of a few scattered showers the first half of the day, then we will dry out. Our next chance of precipitation will come as we wrap up the work week with our falling temperatures. We start the week off in the 50s and end in the 30s.