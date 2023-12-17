We’re starting early Sunday morning off with patchy drizzle/mist and fog. There was a Dense Fog Advisory overnight for Green and Rock Counties in southern Wisconsin but that expired at 6am. Visibilities are still dropping to around 2 miles at times. There is standing water on roadways too so be careful this morning. We will see temperatures warm up into the lower 40s again this afternoon and then there will be a cool down.

If you like snowflakes and cold, tomorrow is your day as temperatures are only going to reach the mid to upper 20s across the Stateline. A cold arctic air mass makes its way into the Pacific Northwest, Great plains and the Midwest and this will create very cold temperatures to also stick around Tuesday too, but we will be back to near normal at least. If you like warm weather, the rest of the week and into Christmas is yours. Temperatures are going to be back to a well above pattern which we’ve been staying for quite some time.

Although temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s Monday, wind gusts will approach 40mph and that will lead to wind chills as low as the teens. Most of the area will not see wind chills rise above the teens all day tomorrow. Monday will be cold but then like mentioned above, we will be warming back up.

By Wednesday we are back to above normal temperatures in the lower 40s and then the mid to upper 40s by Thursday into Christmas weekend.