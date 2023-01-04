There is no fog advisory like most of northern Illinois saw yesterday, and although dew points are lower today, there is still patchy fog. Rockford is down to a mile and a half of visibility while Janesville and DeKalb are up to 10 miles. Fog will continue to be patchy today and tonight so be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation continuing over the next few hours, there could be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. Travel with extra caution.

Patchy drizzle and light snow flurries will last through the next few hours. As temperatures fall tonight and Thursday, light snowfall accumulations are possible. Most of the area will only see a trace amount but a few areas like southern Wisconsin could see up to around an inch at the most.

Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the upper 20s with scattered snow showers. Winds could gust up to 15 mph. Thursday light snow showers continue with temperatures once again remaining in the lower to mid 30s at the most. Wind gusts Wednesday afternoon will be between 15-25 mph.

The next several days temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 30s, which is still a little big warmer than normal. Our average high for this time of the year is 30 degrees. Nighttime temperatures should be around 16 degrees but the next several days we will be in the lower to mid 20s.