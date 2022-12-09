The system that moved through the Stateline overnight into this morning brought both heavy rain and heavy snow, with a very sharp gradient between the two. Why was this?

If we look back at why this was the case, surface temperatures played a huge role in what kind of precipitation we saw. Even late into the evening, temperatures were down in the lower 30s under initially clear skies. But as clouds rolled in, temperatures rose just enough to cause the precipitation to fall as rain rather than snow.

This allowed the majority of what came down to fall as rain. Rockford recorded over a half inch of rain today, while upwards of 5″ of snow fell across parts of Southern WI!

Temperatures tonight do not fall far from where they currently are, due to thick cloud cover and high moisture from all the recent rain. This also allows for some fog to develop, which could drop visibility into the early morning hours.

Tomorrow, temperatures only rise a bit more into the upper 30s as we hold onto the cloud cover once again and some drizzle may be possible through the day once again. A few flurries could mix in, but I do not anticipate anything sticking. Temperatures should remain above freezing, so icy roads likely will not be an issue.

Futurecast continues to show the thicker cloud cover, along with some patchy drizzle holding on throughout, similar to how the afternoon was earlier today.

Now our eyes turn toward the next system we are watching for early to mid-week. As I mentioned yesterday, it looks like we will be in between some potentially heavy snow to the north and severe weather to the south. Locally, we should get a decent soaking rain through Tuesday and Wednesday, with some wintry mix chances Thursday.

This system will also help to user in a cooler air mass, and that sticks around through much of the month of December. The temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is slightly favoring below normal temperatures from the 17th through the 23rd.

We still have to keep an eye on that weather system for next week, but we at least have a couple dry days early next week, with temperatures remaining a bit above average through the week.