Skies are mostly cloudy, and temperatures are sitting in the lower 20s and teens. There is a chill to the air making it feel cold. Rockford is at 22 degrees, but it feels like 16 outside with the wind chill factored in. Galena’s wind chill is sitting at 3 degrees!

There is some patchy fog early this morning so be careful. Rockford is at nine miles of visibility while Galena and Monroe are both down to under two miles. Patchy fog will once again be in the forecast tonight.

The start of January has been seasonable, even a few degrees above it. We ended December warm, and the beginning of January temperatures have been in the mid 30s with even a few days in the lower 40s. The average for the first six days of the month is 38 degrees but we should be at 29.

Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 30s today under partly sunny skies. We will see snow flurries but there will not be an accumulation across the area. Winds will gust up to 10 mph Saturday so they will not be a factor. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s under mostly cloudy skies and winds around 5 mph. For the second half of the weekend, temperatures will remain in the mid 30s Sunday afternoon.

We are going to stick with the slightly above normal temperatures pattern for the next several days. All of next week, temperatures should be in the mid to upper 30s and likely a few days even in the 40s again. The next chance of precipitation will be mid to late next week. Most of the snow and precipitation will stay to our south today.