Locally dense fog has developed Monday evening as a warm front approaches northern Illinois. Along with the fog drizzle, mist and light showers are moving through and are expected to last through Midnight.

The fog will last through the evening with visibility falling to under a mile in a couple locations. Be sure to use caution if traveling Monday evening. Once a cold front moves through during the overnight the fog should lift, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies through the night.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s through much of the evening as winds shift from the southeast to the southwest. Highs Tuesday will likely be reached just after Midnight, with a steady drop in numbers to the mid 30s by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are again expected Tuesday.