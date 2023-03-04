There is some patchy light fog Saturday morning. This will continue through about mid-morning, Rockford as of 5:30am is down to six miles of visibility, Rochelle at three and Freeport at seven. Temperatures for the most part are in the mid to upper 20s early Saturday morning. With wind chills in place, it feels a few degrees cooler in a few areas like Freeport, Monroe, and Galena.

We will see temperatures warm up further than the lower 40s yesterday, Saturday we will be close to the 50-degree mark, in the upper 40s. A few scattered showers will move through during the mid to late afternoon as clouds increase. Wind gusts will be between 15-20 mph. Saturday night, clouds will decrease with a low around 27 degrees. Winds will only range between 5-10 mph overnight.

Sunday will follow a similar suit; we’ll also be in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds once again increase by the late morning tomorrow. Another better chance of rain moves in Sunday night into Monday. We could initially see a few scattered snow showers mix, but it will mainly be rain for the Stateline, and possibly even a few thunderstorms too.

Temperatures will be very warm Monday, in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see temperatures fall a bit Tuesday and Wednesday but right near normal, and then cooler weather settles in for Thursday and Friday. After scattered showers Saturday and widespread rain Sunday night into Monday, our next chance of precipitation will come late in the week.