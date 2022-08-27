There is patchy fog to start Saturday morning off. As of 5:30am the lowest any area across the Stateline is down to is two miles and that is in Rochelle. Make sure to drive safe and allow a little bit of extra time early this morning.

Temperatures were able to fall into the mid upper 50s in most areas early Saturday morning. A few places like Galena and Savanna managed to stay in the lower 60s though so slightly warmer in northwest areas.

We will see daytime highs similar to what they were yesterday. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s in the afternoon Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to increase through the overnight hours allowing for temperatures to hold steady into the mid to upper 60s.

A few isolated to scattered showers look to move in by early Sunday morning. However, a few stronger storms could be in the forecast the second half of the day. Severe weather chances should stay northwest of here on Sunday where the Storm Prediction Center has portions of Minnesota, Northern Iowa, and Western Wisconsin under a marginal (low level) risk. Tomorrow will not be a wash out but we will see a few rounds of scattered showers develop. The rain Sunday will be along a warm front, and this will continue to bring our temperatures up for the start of the work week before we see cooler weather.

Our next chance of rain after Sunday will come Monday ahead of an additional cold front. This will bring back down our temperatures to a below normal temperature pattern for some time by midweek. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for a few isolated severe storms Monday.

Winds will continue to trend lighter both Saturday and Saturday night with gusts only up to 10-15mph. Sunday will be the breezy weekend day with wind gusts approaching 15-20mph. However, higher wind gusts in thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon.

Dew points stay high over the next few days before we see a major dip back to much more comfortable dew points between 50-60 degrees and even lower than that some mornings. Dew points will start to fall Monday evening.

Monday temperatures will be in the mid 80s but by Tuesday temperatures will be down to right near the 80 degree mark. After a few days in the 80s, the rest of the work week is trending cooler with daytime highs only reaching the mid to upper 70s most days.