Showers and thunderstorms remained mostly south of the region Saturday night, bringing heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to southeast Iowa and west-central Illinois. This led to mostly cloudy skies overnight, but those clouds are beginning to clear from west to east.

Lingering low-level moisture has caused fog to develop, mostly to the west and north of Rockford. Visibility has fallen to under a mile in south-central Wisconsin and across far northwest Illinois.

This fog isn’t expected to last too long into the morning. Skies will then become mostly sunny before a little cloud cover moves back in mid-day.