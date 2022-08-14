Temperatures are currently sitting in the mid to upper 60s early Sunday morning. Not a bad start to the day but there is still moisture in the air and calmer winds driving some patchy fog across the area. No Stateline counties are under a dense fog advisory but there are areas such as Monroe and Freeport that are under 10 miles of visibility. Patchy fog will continue early Sunday morning and then dissipate.

Today will be okay for the last day of the Boone County Fair. We will remain under a decent amount of cloud cover today with a stray chance of showers but temperatures will be well below normal Sunday so the cooler pattern continues with temperatures only reaching the lower 70s later today. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will only fall into the mid 60s tonight as clouds increase. Daytime highs Wednesday will be slightly warmer than the past few days reaching the lower 80s. More sunshine is in the forecast for tomorrow.

There is still a chance of a few stray showers Sunday but nothing that will amount to much. We hold on to a slight chance of showers through Monday until conditions dry out. Mid week looks dry with the next chance of showers developing a cold front as we wrap up the work week and head into next weekend.

Winds will continue to pick up throughout Sunday. Once we reach the afternoon wind gusts will be between 15-20mph. Overnight Sunday they will still gust up to 15mph at times. To start the work week off, Monday will remain slightly breezy but winds will be lighter compared to what we will see today.

When dew points are above the 65 degree mark, it starts to feel muggy outside. With dew points still above that range early Sunday morning, it will stay muggy out there today. The good news is, dew point temperatures are better than what we saw over the last few weeks.

Looking further into the work week, temperatures will only be in the upper 70s/lower 80s most days this week, therefore the cooler near normal temperature trend will continue still for some time before we see slightly warmer weather.