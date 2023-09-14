There is some patchy fog early Thursday morning this will take us through the next few hours. Once the sun does rise that will help mix some out. Most of the fog is ground level or near surface based. By midmorning expect visibilities to come up and mostly sunny skies will stick with us through the day.

Temperatures are chilly early Thursday morning most of the Stateline is down to the 40s besides Galena and Monroe. Rockford is in the mid 40s and Rochelle is down to the lower 40s. The majority of the Stateline is in the mid 40s.

We will see temperatures warm into the lower 70s this afternoon which is still a few degrees below normal. Winds will only gust up to 10-15 mph and we will have sunshine and lower dew points so it will be a really nice day. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s tomorrow a few degrees above average but down the rollercoaster we go as Saturday afternoon we are back into the lower 70s once again.

It will be a bit cooler than normal for your weekend with temperatures falling back into the lower 70s. By early to mid-week next week temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s maybe even a few lower 80s as well.