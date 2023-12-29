It has been quite the warm stretch this month, with every day in the last two weeks seeing above average high temperatures. This stretch went right through Christmas, where we saw the high that day 25° above average. So far, this December is on pace to be the second warmest on record by average temperature, sitting behind only December 2015, when the average temperature across the entire month was 37.7°. Normal average December temperatures are closer to 27.6°.

It has also been a very cloudy stretch, with at least 50% cloud cover every single day since the 15th of December. We saw a few breaks in the clouds late Friday evening, right around the time the sun was setting. This lead to a vibrant sunset across the area, mainly where clouds cleared a little sooner to the West and North.

Clearing skies and lingering low-level moisture may allow for some patchy fog to develop overnight. Light winds will allow for any fog that develops to linger a bit longer into the morning. With temperatures in the mid-20s, this may cause freezing fog and a few slick spots overnight.

Fog may linger a bit longer into the day due to the increasing cloud cover ahead and low sun angle. Depending on how long fog sticks around, temperatures may not warm as much as currently anticipated. Mid-30s for highs are generally expected as clouds thicken up ahead of the next weather system heading for the area that night.

Our next system brings light snow showers starting late Saturday night that may last through a majority of Sunday. Snow will not be heavy, but light snow throughout the day may produce up to 1″ of accumulation on elevated and untreated surfaces through Sunday evening.

Temperatures are a bit cooler this week than they were the week before, but still above average for highs and lows through the weekend and into the first week of 2024. Our only precipitation chances come Sunday with that clipper system and a slim chance Wednesday with another clipper.