Patchy Fog Likely Early On, Temperatures Cool Down Towards the Holiday Weekend

Patchy Fog Early:

While the Stateline is waking up to a mainly quiet radar on this Wednesday morning, patchy fog remains possible into mid-morning. Areas to the north and west, including portions of eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, have been placed under a dense fog advisory this morning. No advisory for us, but I’d still take extra caution if you plan to leave early.

With a juicy atmosphere still in place, visibility will have an opportunity to drop to 1 mile or less and it will fluctuate from location to location . Otherwise, a backdoor cold front will be the main focus ahead of the holiday weekend. This frontal boundary will help bring our daily high temperatures down and make it feel a bit more comfortable out there during the second half of the work week.

Short-Lived Relief:

For those that are pleading for a break from this “soupy” humidity as I call it, look no further. While today’s cold front won’t bring much in the way of relief, that can’t be said with the secondary cold front that is scheduled to move through Thursday morning. This cold front will help bring down a cooler, less humid air-mass and spread it across the Great Lakes region.

Our daily highs look to tumble from the mid 80s today, down into the upper 70s by Friday. Today remains warm and humid, as dew points look to sit in the mid to upper 60s. But we should see those values drop the further we approach the 4th of July weekend. Rain chances during this stretch remain isolated, especially today and Thursday. But incoming air-mass will give you a great opportunity to give your A/C units a day or two of rest. With that being said, be sure to take in as much of this break as you can, because heat and humidity is expected to make a quick return for the holiday weekend.