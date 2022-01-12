Patchy fog possible Wednesday night following recent warmth

Areas of fog may develop Wednesday evening following a recent warm up that brought high temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following a few light rain showers Wednesday afternoon, skies were quick to clear across the area. With a partly cloudy sky expected overnight, the light winds and added moisture from the recent snow melt will be a perfect setup for at least patchy fog to develop; some which may become locally dense.

The fog will last through Thursday morning before northwest winds pick up slightly mid to late morning. Another quick moving low, currently crossing the Northern Plains, will pass mostly through Iowa and southern Illinois during the day. A weak low pressure system at the surface develops in response and could bring a few flurries/light snow showers and/or sprinkles throughout the morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s for the afternoon.