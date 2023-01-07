Once again, it was a cloudy day here in the Stateline, and therefore it kept temperatures a bit cooler. Tonight, we are down to the low 20s with patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. High pressure just to our North causes these light winds at the surface, allowing fog to form.

Our cloudy streak *might* come to an end tomorrow, but not guaranteed. We get some clearing eventually, but it might not quite get here before sunset. Temperatures only warm into the low 30s for the afternoon high.

Clouds fill back in early in the week, but major precipitation chances hold off until later in the week. Our next weather system to watch will bring us some rain and wintry mix chances late into the week. This is still pretty far out, but something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Our overall warmer pattern sticks with us with highs above average all through the week, but many high temperatures are still in the 30s. Normal highs around this time of year are close to 30°.

The longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center still favors above normal temperatures between the 15th and 21st of January.

We see highs reach back close to 40 for a few days with maybe some sunshine Monday, followed by our next weather system coming in for Thursday and Friday, bringing a chance for wintry mix and cooler air into next weekend.