It is not a wet start across the Stateline early Tuesday morning, but we do have patchy fog in the area. We will see the fog until about mid-morning before lifting. As of 5:00am Rockford is down to three miles of visibility while Freeport is up to full visibility, 10 miles.

Temperatures are in the lower 50s for the most part early this morning, it is a mild start to the day and temperatures are going to warm back up this afternoon into the lower 70s, much better than yesterday. We will still see some clouds out there, but some clearing will take place later in the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Wednesday lots of sunshine will return with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a beautiful day to get outside. Temperatures warm further into Thursday before cooling down just a few degrees Friday and Saturday. There will be a drop in temperatures for the second half of the weekend, we will be down to the upper 60s Sunday.

Enjoy the drier pattern that we will see for a few more days before more rain chances return to the forecast. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the best days out of the week with the majority of Thursday also looking relatively dry. Mid-week will be a good time to mow, grill, or get anything done outdoors.

The next chance of widespread showers will likely hold off until Friday. We look to once again get back to a little bit of an active pattern once we reach the end of the work week and head into the weekend. There is a chance of severe weather west of our area Thursday, as that system tracks closer to our area some storms are possible. Better chances right now look to be to our south though.