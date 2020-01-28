Patchy Freezing Drizzle and Light Flurries Possible Early Tuesday

The overall weather pattern for the last week of January is expected to remain quiet and cloudy. There will be a few disturbances that move through the Midwest and Great Lakes, with one moving through Wisconsin and Illinois Monday night. Skies will remain cloudy through much of the night with a little fog developing overhead. An area of low pressure in the mid-levels will travel south through Wisconsin and Illinois after Midnight. Moisture ahead of this low will be limited, but provide enough lift in the atmosphere to produce a few flurries and even light freezing drizzle through sunrise Tuesday morning.

No snow or ice accumulation is expected with the precipitation, but some slick spots on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks are possible early Tuesday morning. As temperatures warm into the low 30s during the afternoon there is a chance for flurries to linger into the evening. High pressure is expected to move in Tuesday night and Wednesday, but with moisture still down near the surface skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy through the end of the week.