It was a blustery Saturday across much of the Stateline, but why was that the case? Winds were strong because of the transition between the fast moving low pressure from late Friday into high pressure that will settle in for Sunday. Air flows from high pressure to low pressure, which caused the strong Northwest winds we saw Saturday.

Winds gusted close to 30-35 mph at times for most, with the strongest gusts reaching at least 35 mph in Rockford, Rochelle, and Galena.

Winds will calm a bit into Sunday morning, leading to patchy frost chances by early morning. The longer clouds and winds hang around would lead to decreased frost chances. Temperatures will generally fall to the mid-30s for most.

High pressure takes over Sunday, giving us more sunshine than clouds again. But the origin of the high pressure is from further North, leading to the chillier weather despite the sunny skies. Clouds increase again Sunday night ahead of our next system.

Isolated rain chances start to move into the region by early Monday morning, with even a few embedded thunderstorms possible. These will be focused across far Northwestern Illinois and Southeastern Wisconsin. Isolated to scattered showers may redevelop across a more centralized area to the Stateline during the afternoon. Additional rain chances continue to settle in for nearly every day of the week ahead as we enter a more active pattern in the short-term.

The outlook for the last few days of October continues to heavily favor below normal temperatures leading up to the last few days before Halloween. Average high temperatures during this time frame are closer to the mid-50s.

Temperatures will be a bit milder for much of the week ahead following the chilly but sunny Sunday. Rain chances are possible nearly every day through next weekend, with embedded thunderstorms possible on Monday, Tuesday, and maybe even Friday.