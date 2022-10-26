Clear skies and light winds will cause temperatures to fall quickly as the sun sets Wednesday evening. Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s, warming into the middle and upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

Patchy frost and fog are possible, especially in some of the low-lying areas and river valleys, in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This could reduce visibility for some Thursday morning, but widespread fog isn’t a concern.

Cloud cover will be on the increase through the morning turning skies partly cloudy for Thursday afternoon and evening.