Patchy frost possible the next couple of nights

The extensive cloud cover from Sunday and Monday will continue to break apart Monday evening as dry air moves in with incoming high pressure. This will leave skies mostly clear to partly cloudy for much of the overnight. After a rather blustery afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 50s and winds gusting 30-35 mph, wind speeds will continue to subside through the night. This will bring temperatures down into the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday night look to also drop into the upper 30s as the high pressure slowly moves east by Wednesday morning. The lighter winds both nights could allow for areas of patchy frost to develop Tuesday and Wednesday morning. As of Monday evening there are no advisories in place, and I don’t expect any to be issued as any frost that would develop will remain patchy. But if you have anything sensitive to the cold you may want to bring it in, or cover it, for the next couple of nights.