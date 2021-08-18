Patchy Morning Fog, Hot & Humid Stretch Begins Today

Morning Fog:

With a little more moisture and calm winds overnight, the Stateline is waking up to another round of patchy dense fog this morning. Visibility, especially in low-lying areas and river valleys, could drop to a quarter mile or less into mid-morning. If you plan on heading out the door early, I’d give yourself a few extra minutes for travel just to be on the safe side.

Once the fog is out of the equation, mixed sunshine and a light southeast wind will make for a hot and humid afternoon across the region. Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 80s, with heat indices approaching the 90-degree mark. Tagging along with the heat and humidity comes a chance for us to see some rain.

Afternoon Rain Chances:

A weak disturbance tracking on through the region this afternoon will bring enough lift with it to pop-up a few showers and thunderstorms. Now, chances will be best between 1PM-8PM, and will be isolated in nature. When we say “isolated”, that means not everyone will see rain during the later half of the day. Thankfully, severe weather is NOT expected.

But some of the stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and strong winds. Once rain chances come to an end by sunset, skies will remain partly cloudy overnight, with another round of patchy dense fog developing before sunrise Thursday morning. Again, you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes for travel.

Hot & Humid Pattern:

Ahead of an approaching cold front, dew points across the region will remain near the 70-degree mark for the rest of the work week. Yes, this means another stretch of hot and humid weather lies ahead for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Our daily high temperatures will climb a few more degrees Thursday and Friday, topping out near the 90-degree mark. Heat indices will also land in the low 90s, with the worst of the humidity being felt Friday afternoon. Similar to today, the rest of the work week features an isolated chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, the best chance over the next 7 days will be with the cold front on Saturday as it passes though the Stateline.