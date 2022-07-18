Monday AM Fog:

With skies clearing out and winds turning light/calm Sunday night, the Stateline is waking up to a round of patchy fog this morning.

Although the nature of this morning’s fog isn’t widespread, some spots have seen visibility fall below 1 mile. With that being said, remember to travel at a slower speed and to have your low beam headlights on. As temperatures quickly warm, this fog layer should lift around mid-morning.

Sun-Filled Stretch Ahead:

Once the fog lets up, our skies remain sun-filled for the remainder of our Monday. The additional sunshine will result in warmer temperatures, with highs peaking in the upper 80s. Humidity increases just a smidge but remains tolerable thanks to a light breeze out of the west-northwest. Ahead of a potent cold front, winds turn breezy out of the southwest for Tuesday.

Highs should have little trouble reaching the lower 90s, with heat indices taking a run at the 100° mark. As the cold front approaches, clouds increase Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, paving the way for our next rain and thunderstorm chances.

Severe Threat Tuesday:

As expected, the Storm Prediction Center shifted the greatest severe potential northward, leaving only a small portion of the Stateline area under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5).

If we do end up seeing the potential for a few thunderstorms, it would be during the overnight hours as this cold front slides through. The biggest concerns with any thunderstorm deemed severe will be damaging straight-line winds and heavy rain

Warming Trend Continues

Conditions dry out quickly following Wednesday morning’s frontal passage, with highs cooling back down into the upper 80s. Winds by the end of the work week take a turn to the south-southwest, allowing our temperatures and humidity to rise into the weekend.

Remember to practice heat safety this week. Unfortunately, our rain chances significantly go down after Wednesday’s front, with our next rain chances holding off until late Friday.